Timbaland (Photo: Timbaland)

ASCAP's signature event, ASCAP EXPERIENCE, designed to inspire, educate, and connect aspiring songwriters and composers, has added multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning producer and artist TIMBALAND as a keynote speaker.

For the JUNE 21 live event in LOS ANGELES, TIMBALAND joins the lineup of hitmakers scheduled for sessions ranging from "Social Listening: Building a Music Career in the Social Media Age" to "Get Heard," a live feedback event where early-career songwriters can have their songs evaluated by the established professionals.

More information on the sessions and the 2023 ASCAP EXPERIENCE is available here.

« see more Net News