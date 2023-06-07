Lewis

Home designer JEFF LEWIS' show on SIRIUSXM RADIO ANDY is spawning a new channel on the SXM app with the appropriate name THE JEFF LEWIS CHANNEL.

The channel, debuting JUNE 12th, will air recent episodes of "JEFF LEWIS LIVE" as well as three new shows, "THE JEFF LEWIS LIVE AFTER SHOW" with BRANDY HOWARD and JULIE GOLDMAN at 1p (ET), "FLIPPING OUT FRIDAY" with the same hosts on FRIDAYS at 2p, and "CHUMPS HAPPY HOUR" with rotating hosts on FRIDAYS at 8p.

"JEFF LEWIS LIVE" will continue to air weekdays at noon (ET) on RADIO ANDY.

