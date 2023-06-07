Sook, Jones

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS elected NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP Chairman/CEO PERRY SOOK as Chairman of the NAB Joint Board of Directors, filling the seat left vacant by the expiration of the term of SALEM MEDIA GROUP CEO DAVID SANTRELLA.

CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Strategy and Development COLLIN JONES was elected Chair of the Radio Board, while PERRY PUBLISHING AND BROADCASTING CO. Pres./CEO KEVIN PERRY was elected Radio Board First Vice Chair and ZIMMER RADIO OF MID-MISSOURI Pres. JOHN ZIMMER was elected Second Vice Chair. BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP EVP/General Counsel CHRIS ORNELAS was elected to the Radio Board's Major Radio Group Representative on the NAB Board Executive Committee.

On the TV Board, GRAY TELEVISION Pres./Co-CEO PAT LAPLATNEY was elected Chair, GRAY TELEVISION FOX affiliate WDBD-TV (FOX 40)/JACKSON, MS VP/GM RAMONA ALEXANDER was elected First Vice Chair, TEGNA EVP/COO Media Operations LYNN BEALL was elected Second Vice Chair, SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP Pres./CEO CHRIS RIPLEY was elected Third Vice Chair, and FOX CORP. EVP/Head of Government Relations KRISTOPHER JONES was named to the TV network seat on the NAB Board's Executive Committee.

The elections were held during the board meeting YESTERDAY and TODAY (6/6-7).

« see more Net News