Magdalena Bay (Photo: Lissyelle Laricchia)

MOM+POP MUSIC announced they have signed synthpop duo MAGDALENA BAY, consisting of MICA TENENBAUM and MATTHEW LEWIN.

MOM+POP MUSIC Founder/Co-Owner MICHAEL GOLDSTONE said, “At M+P we’re always striving to work with uniquely gifted talented artists… MAGDALENA BAY touches all of that. Their art, music and live performance grabbed us from minute one. Now 18 months later we're thrilled and fortunate to have become their recorded music partner. We can’t wait to see what comes next.”

MAGDALENA BAY said, “We're so excited for what the future holds! The next stage, the next phase is here.”

