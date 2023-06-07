Skaggs

MILK & HONEY MUSIC + SPORTS founder and CEO LUCAS KELLER has named JEFF SKAGGS head of the company's NASHVILLE division, MILK & HONEY SOUTH. He will report to KELLER, GM and M&H partner NIC WARNER and M&H partner and songwriter/producer DAVID HODGES. SKAGGS will be responsible for signing talent and working closely with MILK & HONEY’s songwriter and producer roster, as well as the company’s other offices, including those in LOS ANGELES and LONDON.

SKAGGS was most recently VP/Creative at CREATIVE NATION, where he oversaw the company’s creative team, managing and developing the songwriting careers of songwriters, producers and artists LUKE LAIRD, BARRY DEAN, LORI McKENNA, TYLER JOHNSON, BEAR RINEHART, KASSI ASHTON, STEVE MOAKLER, ALEC BAILEY, TRAVIS WOOD, JONATHAN HUTCHERSON and CASEY BROWN. Prior to CREATIVE NATION, SKAGGS was instrumental in starting and building the KOBALT NASHVILLE office alongside WHITNEY DAANE, with whom he previously worked at her independent publishing company, MIGHTY ISIS MUSIC.

KELLER said, “JEFF SKAGGS is a longtime friend of ours, and friend of NASHVILLE. We look forward to having him at the helm of MILK & HONEY SOUTH as we manage and publish great writers and producers, and to continue building a great office in Pop and Country music.”

WARNER added, “JEFF was one of my first relationships in music while he was at KOBALT, working closely with DAVID HODGES. It was such a valuable/educational relationship for me in the early years of my career. So, the opportunity to work closely again and at this capacity is something I’m very excited about. Looking forward to the years ahead and feel very fortunate to have him here with us all at M&H.”

HODGES commented, “JEFF was one of the first publishers I knew in NASHVILLE, and I was blown away by his understanding of where the industry was and where it was going. As a true song man, I could always trust his ears and his ability to find and cultivate talent. I couldn’t be happier to be working with him again in this new chapter of MILK & HONEY NASHVILLE.”

