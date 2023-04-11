New Frequency On Monday

Following the sale of AUDACY Country WLFP (94.1 THE WOLF)/MEMPHIS and Hot AC WTSS (STAR 102.5)/BUFFALO, NY to EMF (NET NEWS 4/7), WLFP will relocate to the WMC (FM 100) frequency, as expected. ALL ACCESS has now confirmed that the move will take place on MONDAY, JUNE 12th at 12p (CT).

WLFP OM/PD And Regional Country Brand Manager CHRIS MICHAELS confirms that the move is already being promoted on the Country station’s current 94.1 frequency. The relocation will reportedly follow a six-hour farewell show featuring former staffers from FM 100.

