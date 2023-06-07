Debuting On SiriusXM

SIRIUSXM has launched MOONBUG RADIO, a year-round channel in collaboration with MOONGBUG ENTERTAINMENT, starting yesterday, featuring hit music from shows like "CoComelon," "BLIPPI" and others.

Voiced and hosted by JJ from "CoComelon" and BLIPPI, MOONBUG RADIO will be the first channel to feature its full library of children’s content together on a continuous, dedicated music channel.

The channel will be programmed around key moments in the day, such as slow instrumental tracks for bedtime and naps, routine and learning-based songs, upbeat tunes to dance along to, and even holiday-themed playlists.

Commented MOONBUG ENTERTAINMENT Managing Director, Operations & Music JON BENOY, “We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with SIRIUSXM on this exclusively dedicated radio channel. Having established the largest children's brands globally, we continuously look for new ways to connect with our audience beyond the screen. MOONBUG RADIO serves as an exceptional platform for families and children to engage with their favorite brands through music and audio.”

