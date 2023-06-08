Staff Appointments

MUSIC WEEK reports that DISTILLER MUSIC GROUP has made several staff appointments. The LONDON-based company has named IAN CAREW Head of Marketing & Operations. CAREW came to DISTILLER MUSIC GROUP in 2021 from UMG. Look for CAREW to continue overseeing some third-party consulting projects.

DISTILLER also named BECCA PRICE Campaign Manager. PRICE joins DISTILLER from SA RECORDINGS. LOIS BURDETT PROCTOR joins from 0207 DEF JAM's team as DISTILLER's Label & Publishing Assistant. NANCY THIRKELL is named Finance Assistant while JESSIE GUNTON is upped to Junior Campaign Mgr.

(L-R) Ian Carew, Head of Marketing & Operations, Becca Price, Campaign Manager, Lois Burdett-Proctor Label & Publishing Assistant, Claire Bianchi, Head of A&R Publishing, Sam Dyson CEO, Jessie Gunton, Junior Campaign Manager





