-
Report: Distiller Music Makes Staff Moves
by Pete Jones
June 8, 2023 at 4:35 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MUSIC WEEK reports that DISTILLER MUSIC GROUP has made several staff appointments. The LONDON-based company has named IAN CAREW Head of Marketing & Operations. CAREW came to DISTILLER MUSIC GROUP in 2021 from UMG. Look for CAREW to continue overseeing some third-party consulting projects.
DISTILLER also named BECCA PRICE Campaign Manager. PRICE joins DISTILLER from SA RECORDINGS. LOIS BURDETT PROCTOR joins from 0207 DEF JAM's team as DISTILLER's Label & Publishing Assistant. NANCY THIRKELL is named Finance Assistant while JESSIE GUNTON is upped to Junior Campaign Mgr.
MUSIC WEEK has more.