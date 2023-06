Blueface (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

LOS ANGELES rapper BLUEFACE was arrested in LAS VEGAS WEDNESDAY (6/7) over his alleged involvement in a robbery. BLUEFACE was arrested in a LAS VEGAS courtroom as he appeared in court for a hearing on an attempted murder charge from NOVEMBER 2022. (NET NEWS 11/17/22)

TMZ has more.





