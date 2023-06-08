Expanded Radio Reach

The CFL's EDMONTON ELKS have launched the ELKS RADIO NETWORK with the addition of eight STINGRAY RADIO stations in northern and central ALBERTA to longtime flagship CORUS News-Talk CHED-A/EDMONTON. The network will air CHED's coverage of the ELKS with MORLEY SCOTT and DAVE CAMPBELL.

“As a Club, we’re always thinking of ways to bring ELKS football to more fans and embrace being Alberta’s community-owned team. Through our partnership with STINGRAY RADIO and the launch of the ELKS RADIO NETWORK, we’re excited to bring ELKS football to even more people across the province,” said ELKS President and CEO VICTOR CUI. “Whether fans will be sitting around the campfire, or listening on their way to the lake, we know football on the radio has a unique way of capturing the magic of our sport.

“We’re grateful to STINGRAY for their eagerness to partner, as well as CORUS for their willingness to make this a reality.”

STINGRAY ALBERTA Dir./Operations CRAIG LETAWSKY added, “The EDMONTON ELKS have huge support in NORTHERN and CENTRAL ALBERTA and we’re very excited to help make sure our listeners never miss a minute of the action no matter where they are.

"We want to thank all the parties for making this happen and are looking forward to an incredible season. Go ELKS!”

The network will include Classic Hits CFXW (BOOM 96.7)/WHITECOURT, AB; Classic Hits CFXW-FM-1 (BOOM 98.1).FOX CREEK, AB; Classic Hits CHSL (BOOM 92.7)/SLAVE LAKE, AB; Classic Hits CHSL-FM-1 (BOOM 94.3)/WABASCA, AB; and "REAL COUNTRY" stations CFXE/EDSON, AB, CFXH/HINTON, AB, CFXP/JASPER, AB, and CFXG/GRANDE CACHE, AB.

