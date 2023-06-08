AI-Based Sorting

PODCHASER has launched a new AI-powered platform to create "collections" of podcasts tailored for advertisers' needs. "Collections+" synthesizes data from several sources to sort podcasts into verticals for advertisers to buy. The system has been tested with ACAST but is now available to any hosting provider, ad platform, or marketplace.

PODCHASER CEO BRADLEY DAVIS said, “We’re turning what was once the art of podcast buying into a true science using everyone’s best friend, AI. By combining PODCHASER’s position as the industry’s intelligence engine with ACAST’s decade of deep experience in packaging podcasts to help advertisers reach valuable audiences, we’ve been able to create the highest-quality collections in the industry which go beyond simple manual human classification. As audience-first buying becomes increasingly important, and more and more dollars flow into brand campaigns, we’re optimizing ad planning for everyone. Advertisers are empowered to plan smarter campaigns and we’re enabling more podcasters to earn more revenue. Most importantly, this data technique is being made available to the whole industry to use, to improve podcasting for all.”

Find out more by emailing cole@podchaser.com.

