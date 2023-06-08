Litwin (Photo: Ty Chen)

2WENTY2WENTY MUSIC GROUP Founder/CEO CORY LITWIN has joined RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS as the music division’s newest Managing Partner. LITWIN brings his roster of over 25 writers, producers and engineers spanning multiple genres of music, including MURDA BEATZ, JASON "CHEESE" GOLDBERG and GRAMMY/EMMY winner AUTUMN ROWE. LITWIN’s team, which includes managers BRENNAN BRYANT and KY ZARETSKY, as well as coordinator EDSON HIGAREDA, will also join the RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS team.

Before joining RANGE, LITWIN worked alongside NEIL JACOBSON as the EVP of HALLWOOD MEDIA from 2020-2023.

RANGE MUSIC Co-founder and Managing Partner MATT GRAHAM commented, "CORY LITWIN adds a much needed dimension to our already dynamic business. He and his team understand the producer and writer representation landscape at the highest level and provide access to tremendous hitmakers that enrich RANGE MUSIC, feed our burgeoning label and publishing business. Additionally, I have found him to be a leader who acts; motivating those around him to move his client agendas forward at every turn. At RANGE we pride ourselves on that sort of proactive representation."

LITWIN added, "I chose RANGE because I loved the company culture and the partners that had already been assembled. One of my favorite quotes is, ‘it’s not about the destination, but about the journey.’ Being able to join somewhere at this point in my journey with so many great partners having varying expertise and experience is exciting and inspiring to me. I’m looking to grow as much as I can and work alongside great people who can help with my growth and the growth of my clients. Here at RANGE there is an opportunity to expand into the arenas of some of my other passions, including film, television and sports. Really looking forward to the future here at RANGE."





Cory Litwin Team: L-R: Edson Higareda, Ky Zaretsky, Cory Litwin, Brennan Bryant (Photo: Range Media)





