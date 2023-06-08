In The News

G AUDIO NETWORKS' programming lineup is making news. THE BACK IN THE DAY REPLAY, a 90s-2010 Hip Hop and R&B show hosted by industry vet PACO LOPEZ has added its 14th affiliate, JVC BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic WPTY (PARTY 105.3)/LONG ISLAND. The show is now on in four different radio formats with BEASLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC KOAS (JAMMIN 105.7)/LAS VEGAS PD CAT THOMAS saying, "PACO has nailed it! A weekend show that plays nothing but hits and has that 'Back In The Day' vibe that listeners love! Throw in an award-winning talent like PACO LOPEZ on our station…it was a no-brainer!"

Also, at G AUDIO NETWORKS, DJ PUP DAWG'S TOP 30 COUNTDOWN is added at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KSSX (JAM'N 95.7)/SAN DIEGO, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KOHT (HOT 98.3)/TUCSON, and ROSER Top 40 WSKS/WSKU (KISS 97.9/105.5)/UTICA, NY.

FULL METAL JACKIE hosted by JACKIE KAJZER can now be heard on MID-WEST FAMILY Rock KQRA (Q-102.1)/SPRINGFIELD, MO.

G AUDIO NETWORKS' weekday show, WOODY & WILCOX, is now heard in the morning on HOLD FAST MEDIA Classic Rock WDNY/ROCHESTER, NY.

For more info , reach out to RICH O’BRIEN at (212) 380-9338 or RichO@gognetworks.com.

