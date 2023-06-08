Feeding The Hungry During CMA Fest

The nonprofit MUSICALLY FED, in partnership with the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) and ENCORE EVENT CATERING, has returned to the 50th anniversary celebration of CMA FEST. The organization, which has mobilized the music industry in the fight against hunger by working with artists, promoters, management, and venues to donate unused backstage meals to community organizations that feed veterans, the homeless, and the food insecure nationwide, has been present at the load-in days leading up to the four-day event, delivering nutritious meals to NASHVILLE shelters ROOM IN THE INN and MATTHEW 25, and veterans center OPERATION STAND DOWN.

In addition, the organization plans on rescuing unused artist and staff catering, as well as dressing room excess and crew meals from CMA FEST venues to provide meals to nonprofit agencies in NASHVILLE.

MUSICALLY FED founder MARIA BRUNNER said, “Because I’ve worked in the music industry for the past 30 years, I decided to put together a viable program that would re-purpose unused backstage catering from concerts and festivals. We’ve now provided close to 500,000 meals to people in need across AMERICA, and our growth has been nothing short of miraculous. Thanks to the great team at CMA and ENCORE EVENT CATERING, we are able to keep this phenomenal momentum going forward. We are honored to partner with CMA and look forward to sharing our vision with everyone at the festival.”

