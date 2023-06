BET AWARDS 2023

BLACK ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION released their annual BET AWARDS nominations, with DRAKE scoring seven nominations, including for “Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,” “Album of the Year,” and “Best Male Hip Hop Artist.” GLORILLA received six nominations, including for “Best Female Hip Hop Artist,” “Best New Artist,” and “Album of the Year.”

In addition, LIZZO and 21 SAVAGE each earned five nominations, while BEYONCE, BURMA BOY, CHRIS BROWN, ICE SPICE, and SZA all had four nominations.

The BET AWARDS will be televised from LOS ANGELES on JUNE 25th.

The list of nominees includes:

Album of the Year

ANYWAYS, LIFE'S GREAT - GLORILLA

BREEZY - CHRIS BROWN

GOD DID - DJ KHALED

HER LOSS - DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS - KENDRICK LAMAR

RENAISSANCE - BEYONCÉ

SOS - SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

COCO JONES

H.E.R.

LIZZO

SZA

TEMS

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

DRAKE

THE WEEKND

USHER

Best Group

CITY GIRLS

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

DVSN

FLO

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

QUAVO & TAKEOFF

WANMOR

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

COI LERAY

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

FUTURE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL BABY

Video of the Year

WE (WARM EMBRACE) - CHRIS BROWN

2 MILLION UP - PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEATURING ROB49

ABOUT DAMN TIME - LIZZO

BAD HABIT - STEVE LACY

FIRST CLASS - JACK HARLOW

KILL BILL - SZA

TOMORROW 2 - GLORILLA & CARDI B

Best New Artist

AMBRÉ

COCO JONES

DOECHII

FLO

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LOLA BROOKE

