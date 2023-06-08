Radio Airing

Radio veteran MARC "MARCO" JASON is taking his "DAILY AUTISM" podcast and social media show to broadcast radio with a weekend airing on SALEM News-Talk WGUL-A-W229DJ (AM 860 THE ANSWER)/TAMPA.

JASON is the former host at WQYK/TAMPA, KXTE/LAS VEGAS, WRQX (MIX 107.3)/WASHINGTON, WSTR (STAR 94)/ATLANTA, WNOU (RADIO NOW)/INDIANAPOLIS, and WQZQ (Q103)/NASHVILLE co-created the "DAILY AUTISM" platform with wife MELISSA after their fifth child CAL was diagnosed with autism.

JASON said, “Special Needs families listen to radio, it’s a valuable progression of our content in expanding our loyal and passionate audience. We are excited to join forces with SALEM MEDIA, leaders in compelling and meaningful content.”

« back to Net News