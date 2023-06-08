Giving Back To Community

RIOT FEST has announced a community engagement model: BEYOND THE FEST. This initiative embodies the fest's commitment to fostering immersive and inclusive community engagement, focusing on the communities of NORTH LAWNDALE and LITTLE VILLAGE, IL.

RIOT FEST is scheduled to take place SEPTEMBER 15th-17th at DOUGLASS PARK in CHICAGO.

Said Community Director GEORGE HERRERA, “We believe in the power of collaboration, inclusivity, and community development, and with BEYOND THE FEST, we aim to transcend the traditional festival experience and become a true community partner year-round.”

The plans include Community Vendor Workshops, boosting local entrepreneurship through educational workshops, enabling businesses to participate at RIOT FEST and other CHICAGO events and festivals. The workshop will address equipment needs, food and safety, food distribution, staffing and budgeting. RIOT FEST will be offering 10 booths for free to eligible businesses who participate in the workshop. Register at www.riotfest.org/community.

The FEST will be hosting an annual Job Fair to provide local residents with the opportunity to work at the festival. There will also be a dedicated community area to feature activations from local businesses, organizations, schools and artist installations at the festival. As with every year, there will be free tickets for local residents.

The festival will also be showcasing local talent from the neighborhood, providing a global stage for local artists with promotional support from the festival’s networks. Three local artists will be selected, and will receive a fee for their performance, interviews with selected media outlets, features on flyers, posters, etc and access to "Artist World," an environment to connect with fellow musicians and industry professionals.

BEYOND THE FEST also unveiled year-round plans to empower the community, including a mentorship program to connect local youth with industry professionals, paid internships offering professional experience to local youth, and a behind-the-scenes glimpse of festival setup. RIOT FEST is introducing an Event and Festival production curriculum, designed in collaboration with local education experts, giving students comprehensive insights into event production, in partnership with VILLAGE LEADERSHIP ACADEMY.

RIOT FEST has already partnered with some inspiring organizations in the area, with plans to expand. BOXING OUT NEGATIVITY RING works to quell violence and provide guidance to local residents and will be supported during their annual JUNETEENTH event. STREET LOVE RIDE PARTNERSHIP provides safety kits and interactive experience for their neighbors. Additionally, the fest has partnered with CERMAK ROAD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE and CASA PUEBLA for the restoration and upkeep of local bronze statues of MEXICAN heroes.

RIOT FEST reported that since 2015, they have paid $12 million in city taxes, $1.6 million in park district rental fees, and $1.2 million in local jobs. This doesn’t include their investment in community projects, partnerships, donations, ticket giveaways and sponsorships.

