GRAMMY winner DJ KHALED has announced the inaugural WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC to take place on THURSDAY, JULY 20th in MIAMI, FL sponsored by JORDAN brand. The hit-maker will be joined by an A-list of players, teeing off to support various charitable initiatives for a great cause. The proceeds will benefit the WE THE BEST FOUNDATION and their various endeavors in education, the arts, and more.

KHALED commented, “Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing. Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community.”

The festivities commence on WEDNESDAY, JULY 19th when KHALED welcomes sponsors and guests. The following morning, JULY 20th, registration and breakfast commence at 8a (ET) with celebrity intros at 9a (ET). The tournament kicks off at 9:30a (PT) sharp followed by awards at 2:30p (ET).

july 20th dropp from Niquita Tamar on Vimeo.

