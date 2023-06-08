Barbie The Album

PINKPANTHERESS' "Angel" is the third single to be released from the ATLANTIC RECORDS original "Barbie The Album" soundtrack after DUA LIPA's "Dance The Night" and KAROL G's "Watati" f/ALDO RANKS.

The album to the WARNER BROS. motion picture includes new tracks from NICKI MINAJ, ICE SPICE, LIZZO, CHARLI XCX, TAME IMPALA, THE KID LAROI and more.

The soundtrack was executive-produced by OSCAR, GOLDEN GLOBE and seven-times GRAMMY award winning artist and producer MARK RONSON and will be released JULY 21st.

The musical companion to the film, starring MARGOT ROBBIE and RYAN GOSLING as Barbie and Ken.

BARBIE THE ALBUM will continue to feature massive new tracks from an unprecedented lineup of artists including AVA MAX, DOMINIC FIKE, KHALID, HAIM, GAYLE and FIFTY FIFTY f/KALI.

