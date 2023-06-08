Anyma Debut

INTERSCOPE RECORDS will partner with AFTERLIFE, the label founded by electronic music duo TALE OF US, composed of CARMINE CONTE (MRAK) and MATTEO MILLERI (ANYMA). Under the partnership, INTERSCOPE will release the debut album by ANYMA and distribute all AFTERLIFE releases including both future recordings and its catalog.

The first music to be released under the new deal will be the JUNE 8th single from ANYMA, "Welcome To The Opera" with frequent collaborator GRIMES.

Launched in 2016, AFTERLIFE’s debut compilation, "Realm Of Consciousness," featured singles from MIND AGAINST, RECONDITE, WOO YORK and others. In 2017, the duo released their debut album "Endless" on the classical music label DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON. Over the years, AFTERLIFE has released music from ARGY, ANNA, CAMPHAT, CASSIAN, COLYN, KEVIN de VRIES, MATHAME and STEPHEN BODZIN, among others.

INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M Chairman/CEO JOHN JANICK commented, “Over their tremendous careers as artists and label owners, CARMINE and MATTEO have helped shape dance music culture for an entire generation. We are excited to collaborate with them to bring their music to an even larger global audience.”

The label's A&R Executive RYAN ROY added: “CARMINE and MATTEO have made their distinctive mark in music both as artists and as label owners. Working with them on all of their future recordings as well as with the amazing artists on AFTERLIFE is a massive honor for us.”

Noted MILLERI, "INTERSCOPE RECORDS is a natural partner to help continue our vision and journey.”

Managers AURELIA ORTIZ and EVAN BAKER commented, “The partnership signifies not just the incredible growth and recognition TALE OF US’ music has achieved but the aspiration and love for electronic music that MATTEO and CARMINE are so passionate about.”

« back to Net News