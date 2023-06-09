Winners of the 2023 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS were revealed at the awards presentation at SONY HALL in NEW YORK THURSDAY. Winning Best Of Show this year was FCB CHICAGO for their "Glad Strength: App" radio commercial for THE CLOROX COMPANY and GLAD PRODUCTS.

2023 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS chief judge and VMLY&R ATLANTA Exec. Creative Dir. SHERMAN WINFIELD commented, "I'm honored that I got to lead this year's judges and award this class of winners; this has been an experience I'll treasure. The final round jury was really impressed by this year's winning work, and they all #SetTheFrequency."

RAB President/CEO and Radio Creative Fund Chair ERICA FARBER added, "Tonight was another great night for radio, celebrating the creativity that agencies and radio stations are producing on behalf of their clients. The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS continues to advance the medium forward by showcasing and awarding work that is innovative and effective."

WBLS/NEW YORK and SKYVIEW NETWORKS syndicated host DEJA VU presented the Radio Marketer Of The Year Award to PROCTOR & GAMBLE with ERICA FARBER noting, "P&G has been a great partner to the radio community, and we are delighted to honor the company for its efforts as they continue to make radio a key component in its advertising campaigns by activating programs that leverage radio’s core equities to garner results."

Joining DEJA VU as presenters were WNEW (NEW 102.7)/NEW YORK's MIKE ADAM, KQMV (MOViN 92.5)/SEATTLE's syndicated BROOKE & JEFFREY, WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK's CUBBY & CHRISTINE and CBS RADIO NEWS' STEVEN PORTNOY.

You can see and hear all the RADIO MERCURY AWARD winners here.





Erica Farber, with the FCB Chicago team, John Fiebke, Nick Farley & John Doessel, and Chief Judge Sherman Winfield





