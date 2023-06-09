Shelby Sos

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON DC and sister Top 40 WZFT (Z104.3)/BALTIMORE have named SHELBY SOS morning co-host on "YOUR MORNING SHOW" alongside INTERN JOHN, beginning in early JULY.

SOS arrives from iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA, where she does middays. SOS began her career with HOT 99.5 and Z104.3, interning for "THE KANE SHOW."

SOS' new boss, iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON DC-BALTIMORE ROB KRUZ, commented, "SHELBY started her radio journey at HOT 99.5 and Z104.3 and I couldn’t be happier to bring her back home. SOS' ability to connect with audiences across multi-platforms and willingness to live her life on-air and online makes her the perfect choice to join INTERN JOHN and YOUR MORNING SHOW!"

SOS added, "As a BALTIMORE native I am so excited to be back on the two stations I grew up listening to, HOT 99.5 and Z104.3. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to join the YOUR MORNING SHOW team and can’t wait to work with my friends again. It’s truly a dream come true!"

