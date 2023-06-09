August

After going into semi-retirement while caring for his aging parents, JOHN AUGUST returns to radio. With his mother's cancer in remission, AUGUST launches "The All New SATURDAY Night Dance Party" on NEVADA COUNTY BROADCASTERS Hot AC KNCO (STAR 94.1)/YUBA CITY-MARYSVILLE, CA. SATURDAY nights from 8p-midnight, AUGUST hosts the show, complete with a DJ JUANITO mini-mix in the 10p hour.

AUGUST also has a new home studio built for voicetracking, imaging and voiceovers. Hear demos at www.augprod.com.

