Full Agenda Released

The ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) has announced the full schedule for this year’s GLOBAL MUSIC PUBLISHING SUMMIT, taking place on JUNE 13th at the 3 WEST CLUB in NEW YORK CITY. The Summit will present a full day of panels and keynotes on the business, sync, and creative areas of the industry.

In honor of JUNE being PRIDE MONTH, AIMP will feature the “LGBTQIA+ | Queer Trends in Sync & Beyond” panel. Moderator JESSICA VAUGHN (VENICE MUSIC/HEAD BITCH MUSIC) will speak with panelists MOLLY SALAS (HALO MUSIC & SOUND), BROOKE PRIMONT (CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING), RACHEL JACOBSON (BECAUSE MUSIC), ALLISON RUSSELL (CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING/FANTASY RECORDS RECORDING ARTIST), and YSA (ARTIST/NASHVILLE EQUAL ACCESS REPRESENTATIVE) about their experiences in the sync world, best practices for inclusivity, and more. This panel will be introduced by TONY MORRISON, Sr. Dir./Communications for GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy organization.

The IMPF will celebrate its 10th anniversary at the Summit by participating in the “Independent Publishers: A Global Success” panel. MODERATOR TERI NELSON CARPENTER (REEL MUZIK WERKS) will speak with ANNETTE BARRETT (IMPF), PIERRE MOSSIAT (IMPF/STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL), and SARAH WILLIAMS (IMPEL) about international trends for indie publishers and how they achieve success in a global market.

Closing out the day is the Creative Keynote conversation celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop featuring iconic rapper and producer DOUG E. FRESH and SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME Inductee DAVID PORTER, the STAX RECORDS songwriter/producer and CEO & Co-Founder of MADE IN MEMPHIS ENTERTAINMENT (MIME). The conversation will be moderated by ROSIE LOPEZ, Co-Founder & CEO of OPUS MUSIC GROUP, and introduced by ROCKY BUCANO, the Executive Dir./Pres. NEW YORK’s new UNIVERSAL HIP HOP MUSEUM.

