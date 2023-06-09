Ending

WYATT COX is bringing CLASSIC RADIO THEATER to an end after eight years, effective JUNE 30th. The show recently left USA RADIO NETWORK for independent syndication.

In an email to affiliates, COX cited health issues for the end of the old-time radio show, proclaiming, "I'm done fighting with my doctors. A variety of health issues have led me to a decision that I hoped I wouldn't have to make for a couple of more years.... I want to thank everyone who made this show possible over the years. I know it's only about three weeks for stations to make alternate programming arrangements, but it's a choice that I had to make. I'm nearing 70 years of age, and the grind of producing these shows is just too much."

