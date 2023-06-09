Mix Returns To DFW

As reported late FRIDAY in ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 6/9), iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (THE NEW MIX 102.9)/DALLAS-FT. WORTH rebranded and reassumed the MIX moniker, as NOW is in the past.

Afternoon host CARTER pushed play on the changes, and remains in place, with KDMX PD JAY SHANNON telling ALL ACCESS, “We’re excited to bring MIX back to DALLAS-FT. WORTH! The market not only remembers the brand but has continued referring to KDMX as “MIX” over the last decade – we’re simply bringing back the brand the market knows and thinks of regarding 102.9, that’s all that changed! Stay tuned for some star talent additions as well!”

Listen in here.

