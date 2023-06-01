Outdoor Stages Shut Down

Officials shut down outdoor stages in Downtown NASHVILLE on SUNDAY (6/10) during the 50th Anniversary of CMA FEST. The first order to "shelter in place" came in around 2p (CT) after the NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE detected severe lightening and thunder storms in the area. About an hour later, those stages were shut down permanently for the rest of the day, and the fate of the remaining ticketed show at NISSAN STADIUM for the evening was up in the air.

Around 5:30p, ticket holders were told to shelter in place while officials and THE NATIONAL WEATER SERVICE monitored the situation for the outdoor venue. Around 7p, fans were informed the NISSAN STADIUM gates would open at 7:15 and the show would begin promptly at 8:15.

Artists on the lineup: JOSH TURNER, MEGAN MORONEY, ASHLEY McBRYDE, NATE SMITH, DIERKS BENTLEY, TIM McGRAW and LUKE BRYAN.

The "shelter in place" orders at CMA FEST came just one month after TAYLOR SWIFT fans were ordered to do the same thing for four hours during her final show at NISSAN STADIUM in NASHVILLE on MAY 7th.

