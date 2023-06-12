Drew Hayes Exits

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that veteran talk radio programmer DREW HAYES has exited as VP/Market Mgr./PD at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KABC-A/LOS ANGELES after ten years in the post, his second stint with the station.

HAYES joined KABC as PD in 2013 from sister News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO, and previously programmed KABC in 1998-2000. His extensive programming and hosting experience includes stops at WBBM-A, WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE), WMAQ-A. and WCKG (105.9 FREE FM)/CHICAGO, ESPN RADIO, WKRC-A/CINCINNATI, KKDA (K104)/DALLAS, WNWS-A/MIAMI, WPLP-A/TAMPA, and WMCA-A/NEW YORK.

