Sold

DISNEY's ABC RADIO LOS ANGELES ASSETS, LLC has finally found a buyer for KRDC-A-K256CX/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES, selling the station to CALVARY CHAPEL OF COSTA MESA, INC. for $5 million. The station, the former RADIO DISNEY outlet in the market and once a major Top 40 player as KRLA, has been simulcasting former sister station GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES while DISNEY sought a buyer.

In other filings with the FCC, RADIO ACTIVO 3 LLC is selling Spanish Variety KDYL-A/SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT to IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL VISPERA DEL FIN for $390,000. GEORGE KIMBLE of KOZACKO MEDIA BROKERS served as exclusive broker for the deal.

MARTIN A. MUNIZ is assigning Regional Mexican WMVB-A MILLVILLE, NJ to EFRAIN MUNIZ-CAMPOS.

And WBOC, INC. (DRAPER HOLDINGS) is selling Sports WCEM-A/CAMBRODGE, MD to MICHAEL POWELL for $10,000.

