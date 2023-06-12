Corey

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that CUMULUS MEDIA is selling Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT to Christian broadcaster FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC, for an as yet undisclosed price. The Country format will remain in place until the transaction closes later this summer, but CUMULUS/DETROIT Dir./FM Programming DAVID COREY has departed.

COREY had been with CUMULUS for two years, also overseeing Hot AC WDVD. On his departure from the company, COREY told ALL ACCESS, "It’s obviously disappointing, but this is the industry we chose."

Following the sale, a CUMULUS spokesperson told ALL ACCESS, "We're excited to offer our listeners the opportunity to continue to enjoy WDRQ via the stream, available on most major streaming outlets." There is no word on the status of the WDRQ airstaff, which includes AARON “GOOSE” SELLER and RENEE VITALE (and producer KYLE) in mornings, MARISSA LANCHAK in middays and KEVIN KENNEDY in afternoons. WDRQ also runs CUMULUS' syndicated NIGHTS WITH ELAINA.

COREY, who joined CUMULUS in early 2021 (NET NEWS 3/29/21), previously served as BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country Brand Manager, and was PD for WKLB/BOSTON from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that, he served as VP/Programming for BELL MEDIA’s 105 radio stations in CANADA. Reach him here, or by phone at (617) 467-7090.

