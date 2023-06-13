Grammy Changes

Three new categories have been added to the GRAMMY AWARDS, Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording, while a pair of existing categories, Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical and Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical, are being moved to the General field so that all GRAMMYS voters can vote for those awards.

"The RECORDING ACADEMY is proud to announce these latest category changes to our awards process. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape," said RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "By introducing these three new categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists -- and relocating the Producer of the Year and Songwriter of The Year categories to the General Field ensures that all our voters can participate in recognizing excellence in these fields. We are excited to honor and celebrate the creators and recordings in these Categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide."

