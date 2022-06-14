May '23 PPM Ratings

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. are again teaming up with the math mavens from XTRENDS to do a moderately deep dive into a bunch of numbers. Actually, these are more than just numbers. They are the result of the blood, sweat and tears exuded by programmers and personalities around the country. This particular excursion takes us to our second group of markets and focuses on the MAY survey. It began quietly on APRIL 27th and ceased to be on MAY 24th. There were no holidays that would interfere with listening patterns unless legions of your followers were alleviating their guilt by making the long trek to see Mom.. Which would have been great for AWTE. Here we go…

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: On A Roll

To no one’s surprise, iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) rolled to yet another 6+ victory (8.9-9.2). What is worth noting is this was the station’s twelfth straight book at an eight share or better. COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9/107.5) finished at #2 for the fifth consecutive survey (6.5-6.7), while AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) moved up to #3 with its largest share in over a year (5.6-6.5). KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ dipped to #4 (5.9-5.6), while the next two stations each posted their best number since OCTOBER. TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉ BUENA 102.9) stepped up to #5 (4.9-5.5), while URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1) was up two places to #6 (4.7-5.3). COX MEDIA Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q) slid to #7 (5.8-5.0). Like the sun rising in the east, KODA had the most cume – again – with a 0.2% decrease (1,706,700-1,703,500). The market rose by 0.5%.

KODA continued to flirt with double digits in the 25-54 space as it finished at #1 for the twelfth book in a row. KKHH had its best outing since OCTOBER as it stepped up to #2. It was about two shares off the pace. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) was given its lowest mark in over a year as it dipped to #3. It was partnered with KKBQ, which moved up from #4 despite a down book. KLTN landed its largest share since JUNE to advance two spaces to #5. KSBJ slipped to #6 with its lowest score since DECEMBER.

There was a changing of the guard in the 18-34 competition. KTBZ had been #1 and in double digits for the last three surveys. This time it scored its lowest share since Rudolph was being bullied and stepped down to #2. Despite a down book, KODA assumed control of the demo by better than a full share. KGLK repeated at #3 with a solid increase, while AUDACY Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101 FM) stepped up to #4 with its best showing since SEPTEMBER. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) was up for the fourth straight survey as it advanced three places to #5. AUDACY Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL) dipped into a tie at #6 with iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT) and KKHH.

For the third book in a row – and twelfth time in the last 14 surveys – KODA was #1 18-49, and it wasn’t even close. KKHH ended a two-book slide as it inched up to #2 but was about two and a half shares behind. KTBZ stepped down to #3, thanks to its fourth down book in a row. KLTN posted its best number since JUNE to rise five slots to #4. KGLK repeated at #5 and narrowly eclipsed the two stations sitting at #6 – KKBQ and CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE.

ATLANTA: An Encore Presentation

There was little change in the 6+ leaderboard from last month as the top six stations remained in place. COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) led the way for the fifth book in a row (8.9-8.7). The station also added another 1.1 share with its stream. URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5) was in the runner-up position, also for the fifth straight survey (7.3-8.0). COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A was #3 for the fourth month in a row (7.0-6.7), while COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) repeated at #4 (6.0-6.1). COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) was back at #5 but with its smallest share in over a year (5.4-5.2). AUDACY Urban AC WVEE (V-103) maintained its #6 standing (4.4-4.4). WSRV was still saturated with the most cume (868,300-928,000) – a 6.9% jump. The market grew by 0.4%.

The status was not quo in the 25-54 arena as WAMJ moved back to #1 after a brief hiatus. Prior to last month, the station had been on top for nine books in a row. A flat WSRV stepped down to #2. These two were well clear of the rest of the field. WVEE remained at #3 with a small increase but was two shares out of second place. URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9) stood alone at #4 with a slight decrease. WSB stepped down to #5 with – again – its smallest share in over a year. Bubbling under and threatening to crack the top five was CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7), which advanced to #6 with a small increase.

Back in MARCH, WSRV, WHTA and WVEE were tied at #1 18-34. A lot has changed since then. WSRV went on a tear and captured its third win in a row – by a better than two-share margin. WHTA was back at #2 with a small increase, while WVEE remained at #3 as it ended a two-book slide. WSB moved up to #4 with a slight increase. It was joined in that space by iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WWPW (POWER 96.1), which vaulted from #10 as it rebounded from a down book. WALR slipped to #6 and was tied with WWWQ. SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH) fell from a tie at #4 to #11.

The top five 18-49 players remained the same, though with a few alterations. WSRV repeated at #1 with its best book since JULY, while WAMJ was up two spots to #2 with a solid share gain. WHTA dipped to #3 with a slight decrease, while WVEE stepped up to #4 with its best outing since JANUARY. WSB dropped to #5 with its lowest mark in over a year.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Same Old Song

It would be more appropriate to say the ‘same old talk.’ Once again, AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU was the 6+ leader with a double-digit share (11.2-11.4). This long-standing streak stretches to over a year. Coming in at #2 again was HUBBARD News WTOP (8.6-8.0). If you scan a bit farther down the list, you’ll find CUMULUS Talk WMAL at #7 (4.2-4.7). Add those three together and roughly a quarter of all 6+ shares are devoted to some version of the spoken word. The leading music station was iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH, which finished in third place for the third book in a row (7.3-7.0). Stepping up to #4 was URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3/92.7) with its best performance in over a year (5.5-6.4) HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR dipped to #5 (5.8-5.4). WASH still had the most listeners (884,100-907,100) – a 2.6% increase. The market rose by 0.8%.

Though the station saw its three-book surge come to an end, WASH was #1 25-54 for the third straight survey. However, it had company as WAMU forged a tie atop the leaderboard as it rebounded from a down book. ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS repeated at #3 for the third book in a row as it halted a three-book slide. WHUR inched up to #4 despite a slight decrease, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) dipped to #5, thus ending its two-book surge.

WAMU continued its 18-34 roll as it finished at #1 and in double digits for the fifth consecutive survey. A flat AUDACY Urban WPGC notched its fifth straight #2 ranking, while WGTS advanced three squares to #3 as it came back from a down book. It was tied with WIHT, which moved up a slot despite surrendering most of last month’s large share increase, URBAN ONE Urban WKYS repeated at #5 with a small share gain. Keep an eye on AUDACY Spanish Contemporary WLZL (EL ZOL 107.9 FM). The station leapt from #14 to #7 with its largest share in over a year. It was tied with WASH.

WAMU recovered nicely from a down book as it posted its largest 18-49 share in over a year. That put the station at #1. WGTS stepped up to #2 as it recovered all of last month’s lost share. This ended WASH’s brief reign as it slid to #3 with its lowest mark since JANUARY. A flat WPGC moved up to #4, while WIHT slipped to #5 ending a two-book surge.

PHILADELPHIA: Role Reversal

For the last three surveys, iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS and BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK were #1 and #2, respectively. The stations swapped spaces this month with WMGK landing its largest share in over a year (7.5-8.5), while WDAS witnessed an end to its six-book surge (7.7-7.3). BEASLEY Country WXTU has been on quite the tear. As recently as FEBRUARY, it was languishing at #11 with a 4.1 share. This time, it vaulted from #8 to #3 with its best outing in over a year (5.2-6.9). This pushed BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR down to #4 (6.4-6.6). AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1) repeated at #5 (6.1-5.5), while AUDACY Classic Hits WOGL (BIG 98.1) slipped to #6 with its lowest score since JANUARY (6.3-5.2). If you could add over-the-air and stream numbers together (debate among yourselves), AUDACY Sports WIP, currently #8, would be in the top five. The station had a down book (5.9-4.9) while its stream was up (1.3-2.0). WBEB remained in cume control with a 1.9% rise (1,047,100-1,066,700). The market grew by 1.3%.

WMMR continued to be the immovable object at the top of the 25-54 chart by notching its fifth demo win in a row. Coming up hard on the rail was WXTU, which galloped from #10 to #2 with what was easily its best book in over a year. A flat WDAS slipped to #3, while WBEB was back at #4 with a small share loss. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99) and WHYY INC Public Radio WHYY were tied at #7. Both stations had slight increases to move up to #5 and #6, respectively. BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM) dropped to #7 and was tied with WMGK. WIP fell from #3 to #9 with its lowest score since JULY. Go PHILLIES!

The 18-34 leaderboard was not what you would expect it to be. WMGK leapt from #6 to #1 with its best showing since NOVEMBER, while WBEN vaulted from #7 to #2 with its highest mark in over a year. It was tied with WXTU, which stepped down from #1 despite landing its largest share in over a year, as well. WDAS repeated at #4 as it bounced back from a down book. WUSL had been the demo co-leader last month but fell to #5 this time. WBEB slid from #3 into a three-way tie at #6 with WMMR and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102).

In MARCH, WXTU was #12 18-49. It moved up to #7 last month and landed at #1 in this survey with its best book in over a year. The station has more than doubled its share over the last two books. A flat WMMR remained #2, while WDAS ended its two-book winning streak and slid to #3 with its lowest total since DECEMBER. WBEN dipped to #4 while WUSL repeated at #5. Both stations had up books. WMGK was close behind as it moved from #9 to #6 with its highest mark since NOVEMBER. Though it was only in its new role for a little more than a week in this survey, AUDACY Hot AC WTDY (THE NEW 96.5) jumped from #11 to #7. WIP fell from #4 to #9.

BOSTON: Just Keep Winning

Unlike the BRUINS or the CELTICS, BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) won its fifth straight 6+ survey (8.7-8.3). BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR inched up to #2 as it ended a two-book slide (5.7-6.0). BOSTON UNIVERSITY Public Radio WBUR landed its largest share in over a year (4.5-5.5) to advance two places to #3. Conversely, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) slid two slots to #4 with its smallest share in over a year (6.0-5.1). AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7) dipped to #5 (5.1-4.9) and was hearing footsteps from BEASLEY Country WKLB, which rose from #10 to #6 with its best outing since JULY (3.9-4.8). Despite a 7.9% decrease, WMJX still had the largest cume (870,900-801,800). The market was up by 1.3%.

WBZ’s 25-54 dominance extends to well over a year, with Santa being the only entity that can deter the station from being #1. This marked its fifth consecutive #1 finish and ninth straight double-digit survey. It also more than doubled the number posted by WXKS, which repeated at #2. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX rebounded from a down book to advance three spaces to #3. It was tied with the stationary BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9), which returned most of last month’s large share increase. AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1) was back at #5 with a small share gain. WMJX dipped to #6 where it was met headlong by WBUR, which came charging up the chart from #15 with its highest mark since OCTOBER.

For the third book in a row, WXKS and WBZ were battling it out for control of the 18-34 demo. WXKS won out this time with a slight increase, while WBZ slipped to #2 with its lowest number since people were pretending a snow sculpture was a man of the cloth. WBQT remained at #3 as it returned most of last month’s big increase, while WKLB was back at #4 with its best outing since AUGUST. It was forced to take on a partner as AUDACY Adult Hits WBGB (BIG 103) advanced from #10 with its highest score in over a year. WWBX slipped to #6 despite landing its third up book in a row.

Nothing changed in the 18-49 contest from last month. WBZ was still the dominant #1 with its eleventh double-digit share in a row. WXKS was back at #2 but with its lowest score since SEPTEMBER. WBQT remained at #3 for the fifth book in a row, while WWBX repeated at #4 with a small increase. WMJX was #5 for the fourth straight survey. WZLX and WBGB had been tied at #10. Both stations were up and they landed at #6 and #7, respectively.

So ends out latest chapter in how the ratings turn. Like sands of time through the hourglass. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will return shortly with the results from SEATTLE, MIAMI, PHOENIX, DETROIT, and MINNEAPOLIS.

