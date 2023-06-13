Vargas

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION has announced that award-winning TV journalist ELIZABETH VARGAS will host the 48th annual GRACIE AWARDS LUNCHEON, set for JUNE 20th at CIPRIANI 42ND STREET in NEW YORK.

AWIM FOUNDATION President BECKY BROOKS commented, "The theme of the 48th annual GRACIE AWARDS is storytelling, and ELIZABETH VARGAS is the consummate storyteller. She is a veteran in our industry and her authenticity and focus on journalistic excellence make her the perfect fit to help us recognize the local and student winners at this year’s luncheon.”

VARGAS spent more than15 years as host of ABC's 20/20, served as co-anchor of ABC's "World News Tonight," and was a frequent host on "Good Morning AMERICA." She is a member of the board of directors for the non-profit PARTNERSHIP TO END ADDICTION, and hosts “Heart Of The Matter,” a podcast focused on addiction, recovery, and the stigma so many face in their effort to heal.

Performing at the luncheon will be CURB RECORDS recording artist HARPER GRACE. Now residing in NASHVILLE and currently traveling around the U.S. sharing her anti-bullying message and singing the national anthem at multiple high-profile venues, GRACE also released brand-new music in 2023, including two newly-available songs, “Sparkle” and “Oh Say Can You See,” an autobiographical track she penned for her 11-year-old self.

Presenters at the luncheon will include JUDI FRANCO (co-host of "DENNIS & JUDI" midday show on TOWNSQUARE’s NEW JERSEY 101.5); SARA HAINES (co-host, ABC’s "The View"); MAXWELL of Z100/NEW YORK); SHIMA OLIAEE (CEO and founder of SHIRAZAD PRODUCTIONS), and BRIGITTE QUINN (creator, host and Managing Editor of AUDACY affiliate WCBS/NEW YORK).

