2023 Radio Hall of Fame Nominees Announced
by Perry Michael Simon
June 14, 2023
The MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS has released the names of the 2023 nominees for the RADIO HALL OF FAME. Voting will run from JUNE 16th through JUNE 30th, with the top six vote getters being induction in the Class of 2923. Two additional inductees will be selected by the HALL's Nominating Committee. The induction will take place NOVEMBER 2nd in NEW YORK.
The nominees:
BERT WEISS
BOB RIVERS
CHARLES LAQUIDARA
DYANA WILLIAMS
GERRY HOUSE
JAIME JARRIN
JOHN & KEN
JOHN DEBELLA
JOHNNY MAGIC
KEVIN MATTHEWS
KID LEO (LAWRENCE TRAVAGLIANTE)
LARRY ELDER
LAURIE DEYOUNG
LEE HARRIS
REV. LOUISE WILLIAMS BISHOP
MARK SIMONE
MARY MCCOY
MATT SIEGEL
MOJO IN THE MORNING
MONICA MAY
NINA TOTENBERG
PAT ST. JOHN
SHADOE STEVENS
SHELLEY “THE PLAYBOY” STEWART
Co-Chairman KRAIG T. KITCHIN said, “Congratulations to each of this year’s’ nominees on this recognition. Behind this slate of nominees, the Nominating Committee reviewed more than 2500 incoming suggestions from industry members and listeners before determining this group of talented individuals. Each nominee is deserving of induction, and I look forward to the results of the forthcoming confidential voting results.”
Co-Chairman DENNIS GREEN added, “On behalf of the RADIO HALL OF FAME Nominating Committee, I want to extend congratulations to this year’s slate of 24 nominees. It never ceases to amaze me when reviewing the accomplishments of the nominees how fortunate we as fans of radio are. These talented individuals have accomplished so much and made our medium special then, now, and hopefully for years to come. The RADIO HALL OF FAME is honored to recognize these talented individuals as nominees for this year’s RADIO HALL OF FAME.”