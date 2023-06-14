Nominees

The MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS has released the names of the 2023 nominees for the RADIO HALL OF FAME. Voting will run from JUNE 16th through JUNE 30th, with the top six vote getters being induction in the Class of 2923. Two additional inductees will be selected by the HALL's Nominating Committee. The induction will take place NOVEMBER 2nd in NEW YORK.

The nominees:

BERT WEISS

BOB RIVERS

CHARLES LAQUIDARA

DYANA WILLIAMS

GERRY HOUSE

JAIME JARRIN

JOHN & KEN

JOHN DEBELLA

JOHNNY MAGIC

KEVIN MATTHEWS

KID LEO (LAWRENCE TRAVAGLIANTE)

LARRY ELDER

LAURIE DEYOUNG

LEE HARRIS

REV. LOUISE WILLIAMS BISHOP

MARK SIMONE

MARY MCCOY

MATT SIEGEL

MOJO IN THE MORNING

MONICA MAY

NINA TOTENBERG

PAT ST. JOHN

SHADOE STEVENS

SHELLEY “THE PLAYBOY” STEWART

Co-Chairman KRAIG T. KITCHIN said, “Congratulations to each of this year’s’ nominees on this recognition. Behind this slate of nominees, the Nominating Committee reviewed more than 2500 incoming suggestions from industry members and listeners before determining this group of talented individuals. Each nominee is deserving of induction, and I look forward to the results of the forthcoming confidential voting results.”

Co-Chairman DENNIS GREEN added, “On behalf of the RADIO HALL OF FAME Nominating Committee, I want to extend congratulations to this year’s slate of 24 nominees. It never ceases to amaze me when reviewing the accomplishments of the nominees how fortunate we as fans of radio are. These talented individuals have accomplished so much and made our medium special then, now, and hopefully for years to come. The RADIO HALL OF FAME is honored to recognize these talented individuals as nominees for this year’s RADIO HALL OF FAME.”

