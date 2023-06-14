New Branding

AUDACY has rebranded Classic Hits KLUV/DALLAS as "98.7 THE SPOT." The station has not changed format, but AUDACY VP/Programming VINCE RICHARDS will serve as OM and sister Adult Hits WJKK (100.3 JACK FM) Brand Mgr. JT SPRINGER will serve as THE SPOT's Assistant Brand Manager.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the next chapter of KLUV’s history in the DFW and introduce 98.7 THE SPOT to our audience,” said AUDACY Regional President and Market Manager BRIAN PURDY. “THE SPOT will continue to serve as the home for the very best the Classic Hits format has to offer, featuring hits from over fifty years that our listeners crave.”

