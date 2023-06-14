Hendricks (Facebook)

Singer/songwriter JOEY HENDRICKS has signed a joint global publishing and artist development deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and DASCHENT.

The WASHINGTON native, who moved to NASHVILLE in 2018, has written songs for LADY A, NATE SMITH, AVENUE BEAT, and ERIC ETHRIDGE. He has also collaborated with songwriters, including STEVE MOAKLER, DEVIN DAWSON, LORI McKENNA, DAN LAYUS, EMILY SHACKELTON, BEN CHAPMAN, MEG McREE, SAVANA SANTOS, ANDY SKIB, JAIDA DREYER, TAWGS SALTER and MICHAEL WHITWORTH, on his debut album, which is expected to be released in 2024.

Earlier this week, HENDRICKS released a new single “Wild Wind,” co-written SHACKELTON and SKIB, and on FRIDAY, JUNE 16th, he is set to release his latest single, “Run Away,” which he wrote alongside AARON ESPE.

