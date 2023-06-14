Teams To Use AudioMob Ad Tech

Mobile gaming advertising firm AUDIOMOB and KATZ DIGITAL AUDIO have partnered to incorporate AUDIOMOB's in-game audio ad technology with KATZ's gaming ad sales vertical.

AUDIOMOB U.S. Business Lead BRIGID JUDGE said, “Teaming up with KATZ was a natural and unquestionable decision for us. They are highly regarded as a leading digital audio network in the US, and we are thrilled and proud to join forces with them to revolutionize digital audio advertising in the realm of mobile gaming.”

KATZ DIGITAL AUDIO Pres. SCOTT PORRETTI added, “With 155 million mobile gamers in the U.S., mobile gaming has massive universal appeal across all demographics. We’re excited to help advertisers ignite growth by tapping into AUDIOMOB’s impressive in-game ad technology to reach consumers everywhere audio exists.”

KATZ MEDIA GROUP CEO MARK GRAY said, “KATZ serves as a trusted partner to an ever-expanding portfolio of digital audio publishers and advertisers nationwide. We are thrilled to add AUDIOMOB’s mobile gaming technology to our premium content and continue to help brands reach and engage with diverse audiences with unmatched scale across any device, geography, or target segment.”

AUDIOMOB CEO CHRISTIAN FACEY said, “As an award-winning startup that’s expanding into the US market, it’s vital that we only work with the best of the best. That is why partnering with KATZ, the largest and most reputable demand partner in the US, is so exciting. Working with KATZ, we can help advertisers to scale in a hyper-engaged medium, by providing only the most relevant audio ads. This ultimately helps to build more credibility and trust between brands and users.”

« see more Net News