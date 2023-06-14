Landing On The Freak

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS football will air on iHEARTMEDIA Talk KEGL (97.1 THE FREAK)/DALLAS under a multi-year deal with rightsholder LEARFIELD's MEAN GREEN SPORTS PROPERTIES. DAVE BARNETT and HANK DICKENSON will call the MEAN GREEN games on THE FREAK. Men's basketball will continue to air on Country/Americana KHYI (95.3 THE RANGE)/HOWE-DENTON.

“We are excited to announce this agreement with THE FREAK to bring UNT Football to fans all across the METROPLEX this fall,” said UNT VP/Director of Athletics JARED MOSLEY. “We believe THE FREAK’s unique brand and growing fanbase is a perfect fit for UNT’s trajectory as we move into the AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE. We are committed to growing the reach of our brand, and we look forward to a long partnership.”

iHEARTMEDIA DALLAS Region Pres. PAUL CORVINO said, “THE FREAK is the newest and most unique media outlet to serve the DALLAS/FORT WORTH market. It’s the perfect home for MEAN GREEN football and we proudly welcome them to iHEART DALLAS.”

