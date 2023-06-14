Watson (Photo: Black River Entertainment)

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT has hired GRACE WATSON as Sr. Dir./Streaming and Revenue, effective immediately. She is based in the company's NASHVILLE headquarters, and reports to EVP RICK FROIO. WATSON will oversee all aspects of streaming and sales for the company, and build streaming strategies and partner relationships for BLACK RIVER's roster.

WATSON began her career with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP/CAPITOL CMG on the commercial partnerships team, working dwith the major streaming partners and overseeing operational strategy during her tenure there since 2016. She worked across an array of Christian artists, including NF, LAUREN DAIGLE, AMY GRANT, CHRIS TOMLIN, TOBYMAC and ANNE WILSON.

FROIO said, "We are so excited to welcome GRACE to our team. Her wealth of knowledge and great relationships will immediately benefit BLACK RIVER's artists."

WATSON added, "I'm thrilled to be joining the BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT team and working under the leadership of [Pres./CEO] GORDON KERR and RICK. As the streaming and digital space are ever-changing, I'm eager to explore new and untapped opportunities for BLACK RIVER's roster!"

Congratulate WATSON at gwatson@blackriverent.com.

