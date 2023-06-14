Black Music All Day On Juneteenth

EMERSON COLLEGE Triple A WERS/BOSTON is dedicating all of its programming on MONDAY JUNE 19th to the celebration of JUNETEENTH from 6a-10p (ET). The entire playlist will consist exclusively of Black artists from the 60’s through today.

WERS GM HOWARD SIMPSON said “JUNETEENTH is the celebration of perseverance and faith despite institutional depravity, inequality and the perpetuation of adversity. The struggle persists and can be felt in poignant, powerful compositions that dot every music genre Black musicians have pioneered and dominated. This JUNETEENTH we’ll open the most impressive songbooks with reverence and let freedom ring.”

Brand Manager KEN WEST shared, “The JUNETEENTH holiday requires all of us to think deeply and understand the importance of the Black experience in our country's history. Since WERS is all about music discovery, we’re honored to let all of our entire day’s music reflect and celebrate the day that marks the beginning of freedom.”

« see more Net News