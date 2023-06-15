Little (Photo: Brilliant Corners)

San Francisco based BRILLIANT CORNERS ARTIST MANAGEMENT has hired JUSTIN LITTLE as the senior member of the firm’s new LOS ANGELES division. BRILLIANT CORNERS, which also has staff based in SEATTLE and NEW YORK, represents artists including DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE, THE POSTAL SERVICE, TORO Y MOI, THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS, SOCCER MOMMY, PUP, JOSH RITTER, MOMMA, REAL ESTATE, and more.

LITTLE has a long history with the BRILLIANT CORNERS team, having begun his career at ZEITGEIST ARTIST MANAGEMENT, which would later transform into BCAM. During his tenure at ZEITGEIST, LITTLE helped guide the careers of gold-selling and GRAMMY NOMINATED artist FEIST, platinum-selling act MATT NATHANSON; punk rocker BOB MOULD OF HÜSKER DÜ and SUGAR, and indie-folk radio mainstays, THE HEAD AND THE HEART.

BRILLIANT CORNERS Partner JORDAN KURLAND said, “We've been looking for the right person to open our LOS ANGELES office for quite some time. JUSTIN was integral to this company (then called ZEITGEIST ARTIST MANAGEMENT) during an important period of growth. He was a great manager then and has continued to hone his skills over the last decade. We are excited to have him back, he will undoubtedly play a large role as we enter our next phase.”

LITTLE added, “I’m honored to join BRILLIANT CORNERS and expand the company’s presence in LOS ANGELES. JORDAN, JOE [Goldberg], JOSH [Rosenfeld] and the rest of the team have an exceptional track record of building successful, long-term careers for artists while staying ahead of industry trends. It's incredibly humbling to have the opportunity to return to the company (albeit with a new name) where I first began my career 17 years ago and be a part of this exciting new chapter.”

« see more Net News