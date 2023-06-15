New Mentoring Partnership

The WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (WBA) is partnering with MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO INC. (MIW) to launch a mentorship program aimed at advancing female leadership in radio broadcasting. The partnership was announced TODAY (6/15) at the WBA Summer Conference, the application process is now officially open and due by JULY 7th.

WISCONSIN is the second state to partner with MIW, which is hoping to expand to all 50 states. MINNESOTA launched the first partnership last year.

WBA President and CEO MICHELLE VETTERKIND said, “Your WBA is thrilled to offer this excellent opportunity to our members. We’re confident there will be many qualified applicants seeking to take advantage of this fabulous partnership.”

MIW Board Pres. RUTH PRESSLAFF added, “Welcome WISCONSIN! We are so appreciative of the support the WISCONSIN broadcasters are showing by launching this mentorship program with MIW. Many thanks to MICHELLE VETTERKIND and everyone at WBA.”

Qualifications for the MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN WISCONSIN Mentorship include:

A minimum of 3 years in the radio industry

An interest in growing your career within the radio industry

An ability to commit the time (2-4 hours a month) to make this program work for you

Working in a Wisconsin radio market

Applicants should be women aspiring to a management role in radio or a manager seeking to grow essential skills and techniques needed to be an effective leader. Click here to apply.

