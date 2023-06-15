Kwon (Photo: LinkedIn)

NPR has named veteran corporate financial executive DAPHNE KWON as CFO. starting JUNE 26th. KWON, most recently with FLIPSIDE CRYPTO, has served as Chief Strategy Officer at MEREDITH CORP., Dir./Business Development at DISNEY ABC TELEVISION GROUP, and as CFO at OXYGEN MEDIA and GWYNETH PALTROW's GOOP.

"My entire media career has drawn me to this opportunity at NPR. Journalism has never been more important," said KWON. "And the place that NPR and its Member stations occupy in the fabric of public broadcasting is unique and necessary. I am honored to be a part of this team and look forward to contributing to NPR's growth and impact."

"DAPHNE is an experienced media industry professional and has a very creative and strategic approach to financial leadership," said NPR Pres./CEO JOHN LANSING. "She is exactly the kind of leader we need to guide us at this time."

