President JOE BIDEN announced yesterday that LIVE NATION and TICKETMASTER will allow consumers to see the full price of tickets up front, taking away the annoyance of additional fees.

The announcement came after a controversy over exorbitant ticketing fees and the scarcity of tickets to hot shows like TAYLOR SWIFT and BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN. BIDEN has urged CONGRESS to pass legislation targeting other hidden costs paid by consumers throughout the economy.

Said BIDEN, “The solution is what is called ‘all-in pricing’ and that’s where companies fully disclose their fees up front, when you start shopping, so you’re not surprised at the end when you check out."

Added National Economic Council Director LAEL BRAINARD, “President BIDEN has been working to lower costs for hardworking families by bringing down inflation, capping insulin prices for seniors, and eliminating hidden junk fees. More companies are heeding the President’s call so that AMERICANS know what they’re paying for up front and can save money as a result.”

BIDEN addressed the WHITE HOUSE roundtable which included representatives from LIVE NATION, SEATGEEK, XBK, AIRBNB and NEWPORT FESTIVALS FOUNDATION, among others.

LIVE NATION has pledged in SEPTEMBER, all tickets sold for its shows through TICKETMASTER automatically will “list all the prices up front, for all tickets to events at more than 200 venues of its own, benefiting over 30 million customers and will give customers the options for an all-in price for all other tickets sold on its platform,” according to BIDEN.

LIVE NATION President Of Venues TOM SEE said, “LIVE NATION is proud to provide fans with a better ticket buying experience. We’ll continue advocating for innovations and reforms that protect that amazing connection.”

“These are just the latest private sector leaders who are responding to my call for action,” BIDEN said. “I’m asking their competitors to follow suit and adopt an all-in upfront pricing as well.”

Of course, this legislation doesn't address either the availability of tickets or their skyrocketing prices.

