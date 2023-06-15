New Branding Voices

As reported by ALL ACCESS on WEDNESDAY ( NET NEWS 6/14), AUDACY's Classic Hits KLUV/DALLAS rebranded as (98.7 THE SPOT). The station has now added ROB NAUGHTON and DANIELLE EZRA as the new branding voices.

AUDACY VP/Programming and KLUV OM said, “We cast a very wide voiceover net for this important re-launch and re-brand. We couldn’t be happier with our choices of NAUGHTON and EZRA; such a compelling and contemporary duo!"

ROB NAUGHTON is represented by CESD TALENT AGENCY NYC/LA's NATE ZEITZ: nzeitz@cesdtalent.com, (212) 477-1666.

Both ROB NAUGHTON and DANIELLE EZRA are exclusively managed for station imaging voiceover work by JACK HOSSENLOPP (HOSS) and HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP: hoss@hossmgmt.com, (646) 300-0037. Check out their work here.

