A2IM (THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC, INC.) handed out its 2023 LIBERA AWARDS at a ceremony at TOWN HALL in NEW YORK THURSDAY evening (6/15).

A2IM GM LISA HRESKO said, "We want to wish the winners, nominees, and the independent community our most heartfelt congratulations. The evening was one for the books and a new apex for the LIBERA AWARDS and the independent community."

Record of the Year: WET LEG, "WET LEG" (DOMINO RECORDING CO.)

Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees): INNOVATIVE LEISURE

Label of the Year (6-14 employees): CAPTURED TRACKS

Label of the Year (15 or more employees): PARTISAN RECORDS

A2IM Humanitarian Award: KILLER MIKE

Independent Champion: BANDCAMP

Video of the Year: WET LEG, "Ur Mum" (DOMINO RECORDING CO.)

Breakthrough Artist/Release: SUDAN ARCHIVES (STONES THROW RECORDS)

Best Alternative Rock Record: WET LEG, "WET LEG" (DOMINO RECORDING CO.)

Best American Roots Record: ANGEL OLSEN, "BIG TIME" (JAGJAGUWAR)

Best Blues Record: SHEMEKIA COPELAND, "DONE COME TOO FAR" (ALLIGATOR RECORDS)

Best Classical Record: DAWN RICHARD & SPENCER ZAHN, "PIGMENTS" (MERGE RECORDS)

Best Country Record: PLAINS, "I WALKED WITH YOU A WAYS" (ANTI-)

Best Dance Record: BICEP, "WATER" (NINJA TUNE)

Best Electronic Record: ODESZA, "THE LAST GOODBYE" (NINJA TUNE/FOREIGN FAMILY COLLECTIVE)

Best Folk Record: BIG THIEF, "DRAGON NEW WARM MOUNTAIN I BELIEVE IN YOU" (4AD)

Best Global Record: RODRIGO Y GABRIELA, "WEIRD FISHES/ARPEGGI" (ATO RECORDS)

Best Heavy Record: black midi, HELLFIRE (ROUGH TRADE RECORDS)

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record: KENNY BEATS, "LOUIE" (XL RECORDINGS); RUN THE JEWELS, "RTJ CU4TRO" (BMG)

Best Jazz Record: KAMASI WASHINGTON, "THE GARDEN PATH" (YOUNG)

Best Latin Record: HELADO NEGRO , "YA NO ASTOY AQUÍ" (4AD)

Best Live/Livestream Act: LOW, "LIVE" (SUB POP RECORDS)

Best Outlier Record: NNAMDÏ, "PLEASE HAVE A SEAT" (SECRETLY CANADIAN/SOOPER RECORDS)

Best Pop Record: MUNA, "MUNA" (SADDEST FACTORY RECORDS)

Best Punk Record: THE LINDA LINDAS, "GROWING UP" (EPITAPH)

Best R&B Record: SUDAN ARCHIVES - NATURAL BROWN PROM QUEEN (STONES THROW RECORDS)

Best Re-Issue: FELA KUTI, "FELA WITH GINGER BAKER LIVE! "(PARTISAN RECORDS)

Best Remix: WET LEG, "TOO LATE NOW (SOULWAX REMIX)" (DOMINO RECORDING CO.)

Best Rock Record: FONTAINES D.C., "SKINTY FIA" (PARTISAN RECORDS)

Best Short-Form Video: TORO Y MOI, "MAHAL" TIKTOK series (DEAD OCEANS)

Best Singer-Songwriter Record: WEYES BLOOD, "AND IN THE DARKNESS, HEARTS AGLOW" (SUB POP RECORDS)

Best Soul/Funk Record: LEE FIELDS, "SENTIMENTAL FOOL" (DAPTONE RECORDS)

Best Spiritual Record: MONTELL FISH, "JAMIE" (LORD’S CHILD)

Self-Released Record of the Year: SARAH DAVACHI, "TWO SISTERS" (LATE MUSIC)

Best Sync Usage: STEREOLAB, "'A FLOWER CALLED NOWHERE' IN ATLANTA" (WARP RECORDS)

Creative Packaging: BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD, "ANTS FROM UP THERE," Deluxe (NINJA TUNE)

Marketing Genius: WET LEG, "WET LEG" (DOMINO RECORDING CO.)

