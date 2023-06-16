-
A2IM Announces 2023 Libera Awards Winners
by Perry Michael Simon
June 16, 2023 at 5:24 AM (PT)
A2IM (THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC, INC.) handed out its 2023 LIBERA AWARDS at a ceremony at TOWN HALL in NEW YORK THURSDAY evening (6/15).
A2IM GM LISA HRESKO said, "We want to wish the winners, nominees, and the independent community our most heartfelt congratulations. The evening was one for the books and a new apex for the LIBERA AWARDS and the independent community."
The winners:
Record of the Year: WET LEG, "WET LEG" (DOMINO RECORDING CO.)
Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees): INNOVATIVE LEISURE
Label of the Year (6-14 employees): CAPTURED TRACKS
Label of the Year (15 or more employees): PARTISAN RECORDS
A2IM Humanitarian Award: KILLER MIKE
Independent Champion: BANDCAMP
Video of the Year: WET LEG, "Ur Mum" (DOMINO RECORDING CO.)
Breakthrough Artist/Release: SUDAN ARCHIVES (STONES THROW RECORDS)
Best Alternative Rock Record: WET LEG, "WET LEG" (DOMINO RECORDING CO.)
Best American Roots Record: ANGEL OLSEN, "BIG TIME" (JAGJAGUWAR)
Best Blues Record: SHEMEKIA COPELAND, "DONE COME TOO FAR" (ALLIGATOR RECORDS)
Best Classical Record: DAWN RICHARD & SPENCER ZAHN, "PIGMENTS" (MERGE RECORDS)
Best Country Record: PLAINS, "I WALKED WITH YOU A WAYS" (ANTI-)
Best Dance Record: BICEP, "WATER" (NINJA TUNE)
Best Electronic Record: ODESZA, "THE LAST GOODBYE" (NINJA TUNE/FOREIGN FAMILY COLLECTIVE)
Best Folk Record: BIG THIEF, "DRAGON NEW WARM MOUNTAIN I BELIEVE IN YOU" (4AD)
Best Global Record: RODRIGO Y GABRIELA, "WEIRD FISHES/ARPEGGI" (ATO RECORDS)
Best Heavy Record: black midi, HELLFIRE (ROUGH TRADE RECORDS)
Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record: KENNY BEATS, "LOUIE" (XL RECORDINGS); RUN THE JEWELS, "RTJ CU4TRO" (BMG)
Best Jazz Record: KAMASI WASHINGTON, "THE GARDEN PATH" (YOUNG)
Best Latin Record: HELADO NEGRO , "YA NO ASTOY AQUÍ" (4AD)
Best Live/Livestream Act: LOW, "LIVE" (SUB POP RECORDS)
Best Outlier Record: NNAMDÏ, "PLEASE HAVE A SEAT" (SECRETLY CANADIAN/SOOPER RECORDS)
Best Pop Record: MUNA, "MUNA" (SADDEST FACTORY RECORDS)
Best Punk Record: THE LINDA LINDAS, "GROWING UP" (EPITAPH)
Best R&B Record: SUDAN ARCHIVES - NATURAL BROWN PROM QUEEN (STONES THROW RECORDS)
Best Re-Issue: FELA KUTI, "FELA WITH GINGER BAKER LIVE! "(PARTISAN RECORDS)
Best Remix: WET LEG, "TOO LATE NOW (SOULWAX REMIX)" (DOMINO RECORDING CO.)
Best Rock Record: FONTAINES D.C., "SKINTY FIA" (PARTISAN RECORDS)
Best Short-Form Video: TORO Y MOI, "MAHAL" TIKTOK series (DEAD OCEANS)
Best Singer-Songwriter Record: WEYES BLOOD, "AND IN THE DARKNESS, HEARTS AGLOW" (SUB POP RECORDS)
Best Soul/Funk Record: LEE FIELDS, "SENTIMENTAL FOOL" (DAPTONE RECORDS)
Best Spiritual Record: MONTELL FISH, "JAMIE" (LORD’S CHILD)
Self-Released Record of the Year: SARAH DAVACHI, "TWO SISTERS" (LATE MUSIC)
Best Sync Usage: STEREOLAB, "'A FLOWER CALLED NOWHERE' IN ATLANTA" (WARP RECORDS)
Creative Packaging: BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD, "ANTS FROM UP THERE," Deluxe (NINJA TUNE)
Marketing Genius: WET LEG, "WET LEG" (DOMINO RECORDING CO.)