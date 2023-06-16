Rule Changes

The RECORDING ACADEMY has dropped the number of nominees in the four top GRAMMY AWARDS categories back from ten to eight, reverting to the number of nominees the categories permitted in 2018-2021. The categories affected include Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

In addition, the Academy has set a standard that only human creators are eligible for the awards, and that any work devoid of human authorship is ineligible, although works containing elements of AI material as long as the human elements are "meaningful and more than de minimis" and relevant to the category.

Also, the baseline for nomination for Album of the Year has been increased to 20% of the album's total playing time for credited artists, featured artists, songwriters, producers, engineers, mixers and mastering engineers, and two categories have been renamed, with Best Improvised Jazz Solo now "Best Jazz Performance" and Best Regional Mexican Music Album is now "Best Música Mexicana Album."

