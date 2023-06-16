Blonde Don Bean

MACHINE GUN KELLY (aka COLSON BAKER) has launched his official coffee roast today, the 27 CLUB BLONDE DON, named after his own coffee shop, the 27 CLUB, which he opened in his hometown of CLEVELAND in AUGUST 2020. The brew joins the 27 CLUB DIABLO BLEND WHOE COFFEE BEANS in BAKER's burgeoning java stable.

The 27 CLUB BLONDE DON blend is a light roast hand sourced from the mountains west of VERACRUZ, MEXICO, from a 100-year old family-owned farm. The coffee is slowly dried for 20 days in a special honey process creating a sweet taste with a mild orange citric, chocolate and sugar cane profile.

The bag features a rendering of the BLONDE DON himself created by artist GLEN INFANTE. The brand was announced on MGK's socials with a TILLAVISION video.

The whole bean coffee will be available through the online store www.27clubcoffee.com as well as in-store in CLEVELAND, OH. Retail is $24.99/bag with subscription services also available at a 20% discount.

