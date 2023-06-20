-
Capitol Music Group, Capitol Christian Music Group Relaunch Tamla Records
by Perry Michael Simon
-
The TAMLA RECORDS imprint is back, this time as a "positive Hip-Hop and R&B" label relaunched by CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP and CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP. TAMLA, once an imprint of MOTOWN RECORDS, will now be headed by CAPITOL CMG SVP/Marketing EJ GAINES. the new TAMLA's first partnership is with ENCOURAGEMENT MUSIC, a label headed by QUALITY CONTROL mix engineer THOMAS "TILLIE" MANN.In a press release announcing TAMLA's return, CAPITOL CMG Co-Presidents BRAD O'DONNELL and HUDSON PLACHY said, “We are thrilled to be re-launching the TAMLA imprint. We want to honor the iconic history of the label founded by Mr. (BERRY) GORDY, and TILLIE MANN and ENCOURAGEMENT MUSIC are exactly the kind of partners that we want to work with. EJ GAINES is a seasoned executive who we know will guide TAMLA along with the support of our overall CAPITOL CMG staff. We are grateful to (CMG Chair/CEO) MICHELLE JUBELIRER and CAPITOL for their belief in this new venture.”
JUBELIRER said, “The relaunch of TAMLA broadens our company’s commitment to hip-hop and R&B music, as well as to the artists, label partners and creative executives who have joined CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP over the past 18 months. The artists EJ and his team will bring to TAMLA will complement the incredible talent across our label group and will have everyone’s support throughout the wider company.”
GAINES said, “TAMLA has always been home to incredible music that has shifted culture. I’m excited to continue its rich legacy with groundbreaking, mainstream music that is faith-formed and culture-forward. I’m grateful to HUDSON, BRAD, and MICHELLE for trusting me with this honor.”