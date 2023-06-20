Returns

The TAMLA RECORDS imprint is back, this time as a "positive Hip-Hop and R&B" label relaunched by CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP and CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP. TAMLA, once an imprint of MOTOWN RECORDS, will now be headed by CAPITOL CMG SVP/Marketing EJ GAINES. the new TAMLA's first partnership is with ENCOURAGEMENT MUSIC, a label headed by QUALITY CONTROL mix engineer THOMAS "TILLIE" MANN.

Gaines

JUBELIRER said, “The relaunch of TAMLA broadens our company’s commitment to hip-hop and R&B music, as well as to the artists, label partners and creative executives who have joined CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP over the past 18 months. The artists EJ and his team will bring to TAMLA will complement the incredible talent across our label group and will have everyone’s support throughout the wider company.”

GAINES said, “TAMLA has always been home to incredible music that has shifted culture. I’m excited to continue its rich legacy with groundbreaking, mainstream music that is faith-formed and culture-forward. I’m grateful to HUDSON, BRAD, and MICHELLE for trusting me with this honor.”

