Bacich, Satterfield

As the company celebrates its 25th anniversary, POINT-TO-POINT MARKETING has promoted VP/Strategy & Audience Insights SUSAN BACICH to EVP/Strategy & Audience Insights and VP/Digital TIM SATTERFIELD to EVP/Digital.

CEO Tim BRONSIL said. “Working with diverse brands and programs requires a unique marketing approach for every situation. SUSAN and TIM develop the best roadmap for success and consistently reflect and adjust with our clients to maximize the investment in audience generation. They make all of us better at what we do, and I am thrilled to work with them every day.”

